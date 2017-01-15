Early voting procedures in Ronceverte changed to by-mail format

Early voting by mail will now be the convenient method available to the residents of Ronceverte after an ordinance was passed on second reading at the Monday night Ronceverte City council meeting.

Early election voting for Ronceverte residents are to be conducted only by mail or by drop off at City Hall. No longer will City Hall be open for voters to cast their early votes in the period ahead of election day.

Mayor David Smith said the change will save the city as much as $4,000 per election. During the past two elections, he said, there were only about 10 people who opted to vote early in Ronceverte. Early voting is permitted for approximately 10 days before election day, meaning the city must have employees on hand to process the ballots during those days. “Some days only one person would come in to cast their vote.”

In other business: