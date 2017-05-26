‘Duck Dynasty’ stars returning to The Greenbrier Classic Pro-Am

A&E’s hit television show “Duck Dynasty” came to an end in March after 11 seasons, but fans of the Duck Commander crew will have a chance to see the stars once again this summer when Willie Robertson, Jase Robertson and Justin Martin return to The Greenbrier Classic to participate in the Wednesday Pro-Am.

Jace Robertson and Martin made the trip to America’s Resort in 2014, and Willie Robertson, the Duck Commander CEO, joined their co-stars on The Old White TPC Course for The Greenbrier Classic in 2015, drawing huge galleries of loyal fans, some even dressed in camouflage.

“The Duck Dynasty stars have been incredibly supportive of our tournament, and we’re thrilled to have them back,” said Habibi Mamone, executive tournament director, The Greenbrier Classic. “The Wednesday Pro-Am is really a fun event for both participants and fans, and we know everybody loves seeing Willie, Jase and Justin out on the course. We’re looking forward to an exciting day.”

Giving a behind the scenes look at the lives of the Robertson family, who made millions with their family-operated duck call business, Duck Commander, Duck Dynasty has broken several cable television records. The fourth season premiere drew 11.8 million viewers, and merchandise sales from the show have generated millions in revenue. Reruns of the show can currently be seen on the Outdoor Channel.

Fans can get up close and personal with the golfers and celebrities in The Greenbrier Classic Wednesday Pro-Am by registering for their free grounds badges at greenbrierclassic.com. The badges are complimentary, but supplies are limited. Fans are encouraged to register now to reserve their spot. Upgraded experiences are also available with the purchase of Springhouse or Clubhouse badges, which include air conditioned seating, private bathrooms, food, drinks and more.