DSLCC offers beginner computer courses

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College is offering a series of noncredit computer courses including a Windows workshop and Computers for the Absolute Beginner.

A one-night workshop to familiarize computer users to the Microsoft Windows 10 operating system is being offered by the DSLCC Non-Credit Program in February.

The class will be held on Monday, Feb. 20, from 6-8 p.m. in Room 504, McCarthy Hall, on the DSLCC Clifton Forge, VA, campus, and again on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 6-8 p.m. in Room 907, at the DSLCC Rockbridge Regional Center in Buena Vista, VA.

Students will work with tile apps as well as desktop applications, create files and folders, and learn to use other functions that will enable them to make the most of Microsoft’s newest operating system. The tuition fee is $35; no textbook is required.

Computers for the Absolute Beginner, a noncredit course for anyone who has never turned on a computer or is intimidated by them, will be held on the DSLCC Clifton Forge campus on Mondays, Feb. 27 through Mar. 13, from 6-8:30 p.m., in Room 504, McCarthy Hall.

Computers for the Absolute Beginner will also be held at the DSLCC Rockbridge Regional Center in Buena Vista on Wednesdays, Mar. 1-15, from 6-8:30 p.m., in Room 907.

The tuition fee for each class series is $65; the accompanying textbook, “Welcome to Computer Basics: Windows 10 and Office Online,” may be ordered through the DSLCC bookstore by calling 540-862-4322.

To register for any of these classes or for more information contact Robin Jennings, DSLCC Workforce Solutions and Community Education, at 540-863-2899 or rjennings@dslcc.edu.