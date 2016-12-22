Dabney S. Lancaster Community College will offer courses in Certified Nurse Aide training for the spring semester. Students must enroll in both courses, Health Care Technician I and II, which are scheduled to begin on Jan. 18, 2017.

Classes and labs will be taught on the Clifton Forge, VA, campus and clinical experience will be at The Woodlands Health & Rehab Center, a local care facility. The lecture, lab and clinical portions of the courses will end by early April.

Courses provide students with the basic knowledge and skills needed to sit for the state certification examination. CNA’s may be employed in hospitals, long-term care facilities or private homes. They provide basic care and are important members of the healthcare team. Numerous facilities throughout the area report the need for more qualified aides available for immediate employment.

The job outlook is excellent. As the population ages, more and more individuals will need some form of care. The U. S. Department of Labor Occupational Outlook Handbook, 2016-2017 Edition, reports that employment of nurse aides is projected to grow 17 percent up to the year 2024, which is much faster than the average for all occupations.

Experience as a CNA is a solid entry point for those who wish to work in healthcare. While most continue employment as aides, some decide to continue their education and enroll in other healthcare-related training programs.

For more information about the upcoming DSLCC nurse aide courses, call the Nursing Office at 540-863-2838. Enrollment is limited, so early registration is strongly encouraged.