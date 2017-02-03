Drone training offered by DSLCC

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College is offering three one-day training classes this semester for the operation of small unmanned aircraft, also known as drones, through its non-credit program, on the DSLCC Clifton Forge, VA, campus.

Three separate Saturday dates have been scheduled: Feb. 25, Mar. 25 and Apr. 22. The ground school is a classroom course and will be held from 9 am to noon on those three Saturdays , while the optional hands-on flight training will be held on each of those three dates from 1-3 p.m.

The instructor is Don Henke, who has had a 40-year career as an international, instrument-rated, multi-engine, manned aircraft pilot.

“Drone technology is emerging at an incredibly fast pace,” says Doug Jones, programs coordinator for DSLCC Workforce Solutions and Continuing Education. “We are in the very early stages of that technological revolution. As these aerial, land and water-based autonomous vehicle systems emerge, there will be excellent job opportunities in support of those industries, and those jobs will be here for many years to come.”

Small Unmanned Aircraft System (Drone) Qualification Course is a three-hour ground school designed to prepare students to operate drones within U.S. airspace, in accordance with rules and regulations established by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. The course prepares students to sit for the FAA CFR Part 107 Remote Pilot Airmen Certificate test, and to safely and legally operate drones under 55 pounds. The tuition fee is $240.

Flight Training on Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Drones), is a two-hour hands-on course designed to qualify students for drone pre-flight and flight operation. Enrollment relies upon successful completion of the qualification course but does not require possession of a valid drone license from the FAA. The instructor furnishes the drone and the student will log two hours of actual flight preparation and flight time, performing tasks typical of commercial drone operations. Skills taught will include mission definition, preparation for flight, weight and balance, mission execution, basic and advanced flight maneuvers and more. The tuition fee is $160.

To register contact Robin Jennings, DSLCC Workforce Solutions and Continuing Education, at 540-863-2899 or rjennings@dslcc.edu.