Driver killed in collision near Crawley

The driver of an SUV has died after colliding with a tractor trailer near Crawley.

According to a press release from Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan, the wreck occurred on Monday, Mar. 27, at approximately 10 a.m. on U.S. Rt. 60. The initial investigation revealed that an SUV was driving eastbound when it traveled left of center into the westbound lane. A tractor trailer was traveling westbound, and the two vehicles subsequently collided in the westbound travel lane, Sloan wrote in a press release.

A passenger in the SUV was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center with serious injuries. The operator of the tractor trailer was treated for injuries at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

The driver of the SUV, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, succumbed to their injuries at the scene, Sloan wrote.

Sergeant G. R. Workman and Corporal W. K. Nester of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office are the investigating officers.

Members of the West Virginia State Police, Rupert Fire Department, Quinwood Emergency Medical Services and the Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.