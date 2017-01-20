Scottsdale, AZ-Dr. Barbara A. Cooper of Scottsdale passed Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at the Hospice of the Valley-Sherman Home following a short illness.

She was born in Greenbrier County, the daughter of the late E. Wilton and Inez West Cooper and was preceded in death by her brothers John and Steven.

She was a graduate of Marshall University and the West Virginia University School of Medicine. She practiced oncology/hematology in the Phoenix/Scottsdale area for over 30 years, most recently with the Arizona Center for Cancer Care. She attended the North Scottsdale United Methodist Church.

She will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law and nephew, Ann Cooper and John (Jay) Cooper of Roswell, GA; aunt Bonnie Cooper Gee of Trout; and many loving cousins; as well as her cats Iggy and Dusty and special horse Kit.

Barbara was blessed with many special friends and neighbors. The family extends special thanks to the staff of Sherman Home Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Messinger Pinnacle Park Mortuary Chapel, 8555 E. Pinnacle Road, Scottsdale, Arizona.

A memorial service will be held in Lewisburg in April.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Valley-Sherman Home, the Scottsdale Public Library or any animal rescue organization.