Donations sought for Benefit Dinner

Donations and volunteers are currently being sought to assist with a Benefit Dinner for Jean Ward, a Summers County resident who is experiencing some serious medical issues and is having difficulty with her insurance covering the cost of testing and treatment.

Monetary donations may be made at any City National Bank to the account named “Granny Jean’s Benefit Dinner.” The dinner is scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 11, from 3-7 p.m. at Talcott Elementary School. A live auction will begin at 6 p.m. and a silent auction will also be held during this event, as well as a children’s Cake Walk. Live Bluegrass music will be provided by local musicians throughout the evening.

Organizers are seeking donations of appropriate auction items, as well as volunteers to help with set up for the auction, serving at the dinner and clean up afterwards. For those of you who know “Granny Jean” through her cooking at Lowell Market, you also know that she goes out of her way to help anyone who needs it – now, she is the one who could use some help! If you are interested in donating an item for the silent auction, making a donation to help cover the cost of food for the dinner or to volunteer to help in any way with this project, please contact organizers through the event’s Facebook page, “Granny Jean’s Benefit Dinner & Auction” or call 304-961-0269 or 304-661-2066.