Donations being accepted for Greenbrier Humane Society

The Bank of Monroe in coordination with the Greenbrier East Chapter of the National Honor Society are teaming together to gather donations for the Greenbrier Humane Society during the month of March.
The Bank of Monroe Fairlea and Lewisburg locations will serve as drop-off locations for items needed. Donations can also be dropped off at Greenbrier East High School.
Items needed include:
Newspaper
Liquid Laundry Detergent
Dryer Sheets
Paper Towels
13 Gallon Trash Bags
Dog/Cat Toys Dog/Cat Food (NO DYE)
Puppy/Kitten Food Dog/Cat Treats
Dawn Dish Soap
Towels/Blankets
Collars/Leashes
Cat Nip
Clumping Cat Litter
Lint Roller
The Bank of Monroe will also donate $20 for each new checking account opened during the month of March to the Greenbrier Humane Society. Please join us in donating to help out this wonderful organization.