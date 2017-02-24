Donations being accepted for Greenbrier Humane Society

The Bank of Monroe in coordination with the Greenbrier East Chapter of the National Honor Society are teaming together to gather donations for the Greenbrier Humane Society during the month of March.

The Bank of Monroe Fairlea and Lewisburg locations will serve as drop-off locations for items needed. Donations can also be dropped off at Greenbrier East High School.

Items needed include:

Newspaper

Liquid Laundry Detergent

Dryer Sheets

Paper Towels

13 Gallon Trash Bags

Dog/Cat Toys Dog/Cat Food (NO DYE)

Puppy/Kitten Food Dog/Cat Treats

Dawn Dish Soap

Towels/Blankets

Collars/Leashes

Cat Nip

Clumping Cat Litter

Lint Roller

The Bank of Monroe will also donate $20 for each new checking account opened during the month of March to the Greenbrier Humane Society. Please join us in donating to help out this wonderful organization.