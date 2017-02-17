Huntington – Donald Ray Davis, 43, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

Born Jan. 27, 1974, at Union, he was a son of Charles Lee Davis and Frances Marie Forren Osborne.

Donald was a very talented carpenter who loved working out with his friend, Jay Pike of Huntington. He also loved playing music, the mountains and being outdoors, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Frances Marie Osborne and special stepfather, Maxel of Rainelle; father, Charles Lee Davis and stepmother, Juanita of Alderson; sister, Melissa Ann Mitchell and husband Billy of Alderson; brother, Dennis Lee Davis of Fairlea; two stepbrothers, Dwayne Osborne and wife Linda of Norcross, GA and Doug Osborne and wife Jill of Dawson; five nieces, two nephews and seven great-nieces and great-nephews; and a special friend, Samara Woolridge of Walnut Cove, NC.

In keeping with Donald’s wishes his body will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Wallace & Wallace :Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.