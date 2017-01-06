Ronceverte -Donald Henry Dick, 80, left us to live with his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, from the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.

He was born Nov. 3, 1936, in Ontario, Canada, a son of the late David Jacob and Agatha Unger Dick.

He was a retired Regional Sales Manager with Hewlett-Packard Computers and was a member of Emmanuel Commumty Church, Caldwell.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Joan Virginia Dubrick Dick on Jan. 12, 2015.

He is survived by a daughter, Janet (David) Tarver of Germantown, TN; two sons, Darryl (Mary Karen) Dixon of Collierville, TN and James (Amy) Dick of Ronceverte; 10 grandchildren, Savannah, Jake and Hayley Dixon all of Collierville, TN, Nathan, Eric and Katie Tarver all of Germantown, TN and Asa, Elijah, Jonas and Ezra Dick all of Ronceverte. He is also survived by a sister, Anita Ionn of Calgary, Alberta Canada.

The family of Don Dick would like to invite everyone to celebrate his life with us at Emmanuel Community Church, Caldwell, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. A light luncheon will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made in Don’s memory to Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

