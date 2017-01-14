Lewisburg-Dennis Avery Rudd, 70, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Dennis was born Apr. 22, 1946, in Williamsburg, WV, the son of the late Elza and Grace Johnson Rudd.

He was of the Baptist Faith, former member and Exhalted Ruler of BPOE of Lewisburg, Lewisburg Elks Country Club and retired retail owner and operator of Sears and Hometown Brand Center. He was an avid bowler.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Ada Rose, Melissa Morgan and Lesa Rudd McCoy.

Surviving are his wife, LeAnn Thacker Rudd; daughter, DeCinda Stone of Macon, GA,; sons, Darin Avery Rudd and wife Jan of Lexington, KY and Dennis Aaron Rudd and wife Lisa of Roanoke, VA; brother, Danny A. Rudd and wife Ann of Covington, VA; grandchildren, Heather Baldwin and husband Ken of Macon, GA, Olivia Reese and husband Barry of Lizella, GA, Kolton Stone of Macon, GA; soon to be born daughter to Aaron and Lisa and great-grandchild, Dean Baldwin of Macon, GA.

His funeral services was held Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg where Rev. Ron Miller officiated. Interment followed at Greenbrier Memorial Gardens in Lewisburg.

The family received their family and friends Tuesday evening, Jan. 10 at the funeral home.

