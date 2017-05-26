Dandelion Festival at Library

The 2017 West Virginia Dandelion Festival kicks off on Friday, May 26, 2017. As in the past, the White Sulphur Springs Library under the direction of Joann Hartzell, Librarian hosts the Dandelion Festival Art Show. The doors will open to the public at 6 p.m. on Friday with the Wine and Cheese Reception. You are invited to come and view many forms of art by local artisans as you enjoy the music by return performer Terrance Zimmerman. The event cost is $10 and tickets are available at the door. The evening is sponsored by The Greenbrier Sporting Club, Old White Garden Club of White Sulphur Springs, Capitol Beverage and the WV Dandelion Festival.

Additionally, the library is open for free public viewing of the Art Show on Saturday and Sunday during the festival.

The West Virginia Dandelion Festival hosts the Annual Veteran’s Luncheon on Sunday, May 28. A time for Veterans to gather and enjoy a lunch together prior to the Memorial Service and the parade in White Sulphur Springs, this event has been a part of the festival for many years. It began as a Veteran’s Breakfast, but changed to a luncheon a few years ago. When Pigs Fly BBQ, Blue Ridge Lumber, and the Lewis Family sponsor this event. It provides the opportunity for our community to give back to those who have served us.