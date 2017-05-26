Dandelion Festival 2017

White Sulphur Springs invites everyone to visit and help us celebrate the determination of the dandelion. The gusty little flower fights its way through velvety lawns, dodges mowers and weed killers, and against all odds, reigns supreme as it blankets our village each spring.

The 2017 WV Dandelion Festival has a variety of things to offer festival goers of all ages. There will be a Cruise-In, arts, crafts, games, food, music and fireworks. The dates are May 26, 27 and 28 and it all kicks off with an opening ceremony on May 26 at 5 p.m. The Art Show/Wine and Cheese event, also on Friday, May 26, begins at 6 p.m. There is free live music Friday evening with OJ, Dave “Big Ugly” Willis, Saturday we will have Ari Vaughn and Richard Hefner and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys, Fallen Rock during the day and Bicycle will be performing on Saturday evening. All music attractions are free to the public.

Sunday, May 28 is set aside to honor all veterans. Each year we select Honorary Veterans and the 2017 Honorary Veterans are Raymond “Jr.’’ Waid along with Ryan and Mary Ellis. We invite all veterans to a Veterans Barbecue Luncheon beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church; a ceremony for all veterans and their families at the Old Mill Park on Main Street at 2 p.m.; a Gospel Sing beginning at 3 p.m. in Midland Trail Park and everything wraps up with the Memorial Day parade in honor of all veterans, lineup is on Ingleside Avenue at 4 p.m. and the Parade steps off at 5 p.m. Oh, by the way, there will be a float for all veterans who want to ride In the parade.

So come visit us in White Sulphur Springs for a fun-filled weekend May 26, 27 and 28. You can find a full schedule of events posted on our website, http://www.wvdandelionfestival.com.