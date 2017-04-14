Ronceverte – Dale Leon Morgan, 73, went home to be with the Lord after a long battle with ALS on Monday, Apr. 10, 2017, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Born Jan. 12, 1944, in Ronceverte, he was the son of the late Howard and Christine Loudermilk Morgan.

Dale was a retired electrician for Hercules, he loved golf and the atmosphere of golf courses and had a love of hunting, particularly with his children. He was a member of Zion’s Light Baptist Church.

Other than his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brothers, Gene, Milton and Bradley Morgan.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Crosier Morgan; daughter, Jessica (Garrett) Morgan-Williams of Ft. Belvoir, VA; sons, Jared Robert Morgan of Ronceverte and Tony (Missy) Morgan of Ronceverte; grandchildren, Axel Andrew Williams and Thorin Dale Williams; siblings, Gary (Lisa) Morgan of Lewisburg, Stewart (Ruth) Morgan of Colonial Heights, VA, Jeff (Kim) Morgan of Ft. Spring, Diane (Billy) Collins of Lewisburg and Debbie (Ronnie) Snedegar of Maxwelton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 14, at Zion’s Light Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Baker officiating. Burial will follow at the Morgan Cemetery.

Friends may call from 12 noon until time of service at the church.

Those serving as pallbearers will be: Tom Norman, Danny Hylton, Gray Morgan, Mike Morgan, Mike Pusey, Steve Crosier, Tony and Jared Morgan with honorary pallbearer, Doug Morgan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the HospiceCare House, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.