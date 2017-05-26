Ronceverte-Daisy Mae Koepp, 72, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2017, at her residence.

Daisy was born in Ronceverte Apr. l, 1945, to the late Elizabeth Jane Morgan.

She was preceded in death by her second husband, Robbie Koepp; and sister, Becky Morgan Buzzard.

Survivors of Daisy are her first husband, Eugene Loudermilk of Fort Spring; her companion, Joe Bostic of Ronceverte; daughter, Lesia Norris of Fort Spring; sons, Michael Loudermilk and wife Marsha of Raleigh, NC, Allen Loudermilk and companion Lori Nicholson of Winston Salem, NC, and Brian Loudermilk and companion Billie Jo of Ronceverte; sister, Beth Munson and husband Kevin of Covington, VA; brothers, Danny Morgan and wife Stella of Ronceverte and Billy Morgan of Covington, VA; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, May 24, at the Morgan Cemetery in Ronceverte, where her brother, Rev. Danny Morgan officiated.

Visitation was held Tuesday, May 23, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel in Ronceverte.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.