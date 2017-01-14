The CVB continues its educational series with Trip Advisor workshop

In order to assist tourism partners with their marketing efforts, the Greenbrier County CVB Partner Education Workshop Series was created.

Perfect for the beginner – and a refresher for the experienced – the series equips tourism related businesses with basic “must do’s” and other easy-to-implement techniques proven to get customers in the door.

One critical area in today’s online marketing environment is the review, as it increasingly influences customer’s purchasing decisions. Managing reviews is more important than ever since the customer’s voice is now part of a business’s voice. There are dozens of review sites, but the most recognized are Trip Advisor and Yelp.

Growing Your Business Using Trip Advisor’s Free Tools is the next training in the series. Trip Advisor is the most used travel website in the world. It has over 350 million reviews, more than double that of Yelp. The site has over 6.5 million businesses and properties listed and it is estimated that over fifty percent of travelers visit Trip Advisor at some point during their online journey.

Greenbrier County CVB’s marketing manager Beth Gill will demonstrate how to claim a free Trip Advisor business listing. Participants will walk away knowing how to set up their business on Trip Advisor which includes navigating their account, adding photos, managing and responding to reviews and accessing other free tools.

The free, 90-minute session starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Rahall Room of the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center located at 905 Washington Street in Lewisburg. All tourism related businesses are encouraged to attend, and an RSVP is requested to either info@greenbrierwv.com or 304-645-1000.