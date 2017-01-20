Lewisburg-Curtis James Dowdy, 31, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, while attending a symposium on horticulture in Baltimore, MD.

Curtis was born Mar. 26, 1985, in Ronceverte, the son of Aretha Bennett Dowdy of Caldwell and the late Marshall Melvin Dowdy.

After graduating high school he attained an Associate degree m Horticulture. He was founder, owner and operator of the Greenbrier Valley Dreamscrapes in Lewisburg. He was a member of the WV Gardner’s Association, and several Horticulture Associations.

Curtis is survived by his mother, Aretha Bennett Dowdy; his other half, Monica Walker; daughters, Brooklyn Amara Dowdy, Brianna Mae Dowdy and Adairean Walker all at home; son, Jaydon Carter at home; sister, Sabrina Dowdy and husband Paton Smith; an aunt and uncle who helped in raising him, Sue and A.J. Honaker; and a cousin, who was like a sister to him, Charlotte Smith and husband Andy; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg where Rev. Dallas Smith officiated. Interment followed in the Dowdy Cemetery, Glace.

The family received their family and friends Wednesday evening, Jan. 18, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a memorial contribution to be made to the Dowdy Children Scholarship Fund being established at the Bank of Monroe, Lewisburg, WV 24901

