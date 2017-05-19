Crossfit Esprit to host workout fundraiser

On Memorial Day, CrossFit Esprit will hold their fourth annual MURPH Challenge, and they would also like to invite the community to participate.

Although it is a difficult WOD (workout), anyone can do it – not just CrossFitters.

The MURPH WOD is named after Michael Patrick “Murph” Murphy (May 7, 1976 – June 28, 2005), a United States Navy SEAL officer who was awarded the U.S. military’s highest decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his actions during the War in Afghanistan. He was the first member of the U.S. Navy to receive the award since the Vietnam War.

His other posthumous awards include the Silver Star Medal (which was later upgraded to the Medal of Honor) and the Purple Heart.

Murphy believed in education, so all of donations for this worthy cause go directly to the scholarship foundation. We give 100 percent of our fundraising to the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Scholarship Foundation. CrossFit Esprit is accetpting money donations and will be selling T-shirts designed specifically for this event. T-shirt pre orders end Monday, but they will have a limited amount to sell day of event.

There will also be a cookout after the event – participants are asked to bring a side dish. RSVP to the MURPH WOD on CrossFit Esprit’s Facebook page.