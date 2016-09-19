White Sulphur Springs is now 162.17 acres larger.

Last month, after realizing that over 150 acres of city-owned property was not identified on county maps as being within city limits, White Sulphur Springs City Council voted to annex the uninhabited land.

On Tuesday, the Greenbrier County Commission approved the annexation, bringing the land, located off of Big Draft Road, into the municipality.

White Sulphur plans to use eight acres of the land as the site of Hope Village, a planned housing development designed for people who lost their homes in the June flooding.

The county commission approved the annexation during its regular meeting, and all three commissioners spoke in favor of the annexation, although Commissioner Lowell Rose questioned White Sulphur Springs City Recorder Peggy Bland, who was representing the city, whether the property abutted city limits or if there is any county-zoned land in between.

Bland confirmed that there is a strip of land, with houses on it, between the annexed property and regular city limits.

That revelation did not deter Rose from supporting the annexation; in fact, he noted that the city may opt to annex that additional property in the future.

“Hope Village is a wonderful endeavor, and we’re glad to speed it along and help in any way we can,” stated Commissioner Woody Hanna.

In other business, the commission approved the hiring of Ted Humphreys, of White Sulphur Springs, as the new tax deputy, and Jody Mayberry and Kathy Helms as 911 dispatchers.

Also, the commission approved a memorandum of understanding between Greenbrier and Fayette counties indicating that Greenbrier County will be the official recipient of FEMA money earmarked for Meadow River Trail repairs.

The Meadow River Trail crosses both counties and was damaged in the flood. County grant writer Doug Hylton told commissioners that FEMA money is available to make repairs to the trail, and by allowing Greenbrier County to be the point of contact, the project and repairs will be done more efficiently.

Hylton said the largest issue is a 50,000 pound railroad trestle that was washed into the Meadow River. It needs removed from the water, but that may be delayed by the presence of endangered mussels in the river. Despite those expected delays, Hylton assured the commission that work will be done as quickly as possible on the trail, and that the agreement would not bind the county to any additional funding.

At the end of the meeting, Commission President Mike McClung said that he would like to erect a monument to the victims of the June flood on the courthouse property. He asked the public to submit any ideas about the design and sponsorship of the memorial by contacting the county commissioners.