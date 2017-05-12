Congressman Jenkins to speak at WVSOM graduation

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM)will welcome Evan Jenkins, Congressman for the Third Congressional District of West Virginia, as its keynote speaker during the school’s 40th annual commencement ceremony.

Jenkins will deliver the speech during the 9:30 a.m. ceremony on Saturday, May 27, on the WVSOM campus in Lewisburg.

A native of Huntington, Jenkins has served as a legislator since 1994. He was elected to serve three terms in both the West Virginia House of Delegates and the West Virginia Senate. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014 and was sworn in on Jan. 6, 2015.

Jenkins has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Florida and a Juris Doctor degree from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. He previously served as the executive director of the West Virginia State Medical Association and taught business law at Marshall University.