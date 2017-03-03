COMING TO CARNEGIE HALL: Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars

Carnegie Hall invites the public to an uplifting evening with Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars on Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Throughout the 1990s the West African country of Sierra Leone was wracked with a bloody, horrifying war that forced millions to flee their homes. The musicians who would eventually form Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars were forced to leave the capital city of Freetown at various times after violent rebel attacks. Most of those who left the country made their way into neighboring Guinea, some ending up in refugee camps. These camps were where the musicians met and began entertaining their fellow refugees. After a Canadian relief agency donated two beat up electric guitars, a single microphone, and a meager sound system, Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars were born.

The band has gone on to appear on the Oprah Winfrey Show, contribute a song to the “Blood Diamond” film soundtrack, participate in the U2 tribute album “In the Name of Love: Africa Celebrates U2,” and earn praise and backing from Sir Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, Ice Cube, and Angelina Jolie.

Mainstage Lounge for this event is hosted by Black Lantern Productions.

This engagement of Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars is funded through the Mid Atlantic Tours program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are $30 and discounts for Carnegie Hall members, students, senior citizens, or military may be applied. To purchase tickets, call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.