Charleston – Clarence Maceo Mattox was born Feb. 20, 1965, in White Sulphur Springs, to Delores Ann (Childress) Mattox and the late Clarence Mattox. He departed this life Mar. 20, 2017, in Charleston, after a long illness.

In 1974, Maceo accepted Christ as His Lord and Savior and was baptized at the First Baptist Church of White Sulphur Springs. Maceo graduated from Greenbrier East High School in 1984.

On Aug. 13, 2005, he was united in holy matrimony to Tia Beverly and from this union, Isaiah was born.

Maceo leaves to cherish his life: his wife, Tia and his son, Isaiah of White Sulphur Springs; his mother, Delores Mattox of White Sulphur Springs; sister, Dedra Mattox-Nalley (Robert) of Burtonsville, MD; nephew, Specialist (SPC) John Jones of Fort Drum, NY; niece, Jasmine Jones of Burtonsville, MD; aunts, Serelda L. Burns of White Sulphur Springs, Doris Campbell (Maynard) of White Sulphur Springs and Carol F. Carter of White Sulphur Springs; uncle, Lorenza S. Childress (Grace) of New Paltz, NY; mother-in-law, Alice Beverly of White Sulphur Springs; brother-in-law, Harold Beverly of Washington, DC; sisters-in-law, Natasha Mitchell (Carl) of Newark, DE and Carmilla Atkinson of Columbus, OH; and several nephews and nieces, a host of cousins and dear friends.

A viewing will be held at the First Baptist Church of White Sulphur Springs on Saturday, Mar. 25, at 3 p.m. with funeral services following at 4 p.m.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.