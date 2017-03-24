Church Bulletin – March 25th, 2017

Second Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church

will host Four Dynamic meetings on the Glory of God with special speaker and teacher Pastor Roger Smith of Redeeming Life Ministries, Buena Vista, VA, Friday, Mar. 24 and Saturday, Mar. 25 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. both days. Come expecting to be in God’s presence, to know Him and His Glory where His love and presence are felt and miraculous things happen! Everyone is welcome.

Greenbrier District of the United Methodist Church

is proud to sponsor “Walk Thru the Bible – New Testament” Saturday, Mar. 25, at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church. Registration from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. The presentation begins promptly at 9 a.m. In only a few memorable hours, we will understand like never before 77 people, places and events that make up the New Testament of the Holy Bible. The cost is a $25 non-refundable fee per person and includes a light breakfast, lunch, afternoon snack, books and materials. Please call 304-645-1357 or email *protected email* Web: greenbrierwvumc.org. Send registration including name, address, phone, email and $25 non-refundable fee to: Greenbrier District Office, P.O. Box 764, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Fish Dinners in White Sulphur Springs

Alleghany Highlands Council 8689 Knights of Columbus will serve Fish Dinners in the Parker Community Center behind the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, one block south of the center traffic light in White Sulphur Springs Mar. 24, 31 and Apr. 7. The dinners of tilapia, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, hard rolls, home-made desserts and ice tea, coffee and soft drinks, will be prepared by chefs associated with The Greenbrier Resort and who are members of the Knights and/or area Catholic churches. Serving time for eating in or take-out orders will be 4:30-7 p.m. Prices: adults $11; children 5-12, $6; under 5, free; all you care to eat, eat in only, $15 and a family ticket for two adults and two children, $25. Proceeds from the dinners are used by the Knights for community, youth, church, council and other service projects in the Alleghany, Bath, Greenbrier, Monroe, Pocahontas and eastern Fayette county area. For further information call the office of the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley at 304-536-1813 or the Knights at 304-645-1373.

St. James Episcopal Church

will hold a Spring Indoor Yard Sale Friday, Mar. 24 and Saturday, Mar. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon each day. Parking & entrance from Court Street.

New River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Service Sunday, Mar. 26, will start at 11 a.m. Visitors are welcome to attend. For further information call 304- 252-4016.

Community Pentecostal Holiness Church

will present a Gospel Sing Sunday morning, Mar. 26 at 11 a.m. The church is located on Brush Road in Lewisburg. The singers will be The Dominion Trio from Salem, VA. Pastor Everette Defibaugh and the congregation invite everyone to this Gospel Sing. You will be blessed with this trio’s talent.

Graystone Baptist Church

will have their Annual Spring Revival beginning Sunday, Mar. 26 at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Monday, Mar. 27 through Friday, Mar. 31 at 7 p.m. Preaching each service will be Evangelist Dale Vance of Mt. Hope. Pastor

Youel Altizer invites everyone to attend each night where there will be music and The Word, which will stir the soul. The church is located at 249 Skylar Drive, Lewisburg. If you have questions call 304-645-4220.

Oak Grove United Methodist Church

will offer a C.O.M.E. Steak Dinner Saturday, Apr. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. On the menu: baked steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, salads and desserts. Cost: age 13 and up $12, age 5-12 $6, under 6 free. All proceeds go to Celebration of Mission Event. The church is located in Ballengee.

Celebrate Recovery at Rhema

If you struggle with a hurt habit or hang up or any similar controlling problem or issue and would like to sort through your issues with like others in a Christ-centered environment you are welcome to attend our weekly meeting. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered 12-step meeting that incorporates the 12 steps and the 8 Beatitudes in the Bible and scripture and prayer to assist people with the healing process. Unlike most secular programs the issues people present are varied and not necessarily the same problem or struggle, so no one is excluded. Our meetings are on Thursday nights – 6 to 6:30 p.m. meet and greet; 6:30 to 7:30 open meeting; and 7:30 to 8:30 gender specific small groups. The meetings take place at the Rhema Christian Church on Davis Stuart Road in Fairlea. We hope you check us out as many of our participants have grown tremendously in their faith and healed from a lot of their past hurt and pain.

Griffith Creek Baptist Church

invites you to their Awana program each Wednesday night 6:30-8:30 p.m. September through May for children 3-18 years of age. Food, fun and classes for everyone. Adult Bible Study 6:45 p.m. – ? Bus route in Alderson; for times and locations call the church at 304-445-2653 or Pastor Audie Sorg at 304-445-2243. The church is located three miles out of Alderson.

Greenbrier Valley Aglow Lighthouse

have resumed their monthly meetings the third Monday of each month at Living Waters Family Worship Center on Montvue Drive (formerly Calvary Baptist) in Lewisburg at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to a night of teaching and refreshments. For more information, call 304-445-7742.