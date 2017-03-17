Church Bulletin – March 18th, 2017

New River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Service Sunday, Mar. 19, will start at 11 a.m. Visitors are welcome to attend. For further information call 304- 252-4016.

Greenbrier Valley Aglow Lighthouse

will resume their monthly meetings the third Monday of each month at Living Waters Family Worship Center on Montvue Drive (formerly Calvary Baptist) in Lewisburg at 7 p.m. Beginning Mar. 20, they will begin a series called Gamed Changers by Graham Cooke. Everyone is invited to this night of teaching and refreshments. For more information, call 304-445-7742.

Fish Dinners in White Sulphur Springs

Alleghany Highlands Council 8689 Knights of Columbus will serve Fish Dinners in the Parker Community Center behind the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, one block south of the center traffic light in White Sulphur Springs Mar. 17, 24, 31 and Apr. 7. The dinners of tilapia, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, hard rolls, home-made desserts and ice tea, coffee and soft drinks, will be prepared by chefs associated with The Greenbrier Resort and who are members of the Knights and/or area Catholic churches. Serving time for eating in or take-out orders will be 4:30-7 p.m. Prices: adults $11; children 5-12, $6; under 5, free; all you care to eat, eat in only, $15 and a family ticket for two adults and two children, $25. Proceeds from the dinners are used by the Knights for community, youth, church, council and other service projects in the Alleghany, Bath, Greenbrier, Monroe, Pocahontas and eastern Fayette county area. For further information call the office of the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley at 304-536-1813 or the Knights at 304-645-1373.

St. James Episcopal Church

will hold their Spring Indoor Yard Sale Thursday, Mar. 23, Friday, Mar. 24 and Saturday, Mar. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon each day. Parking and entrance from Court Street.

Community Pentecostal Holiness Church

will present a Gospel Sing Sunday morning, Mar. 26 at 11 a.m. The church is located on Brush Road in Lewisburg. The singers will be The Dominion Trio from Salem, VA. Pastor Everette Defibaugh and the congregation invite everyone to this Gospel Sing. You will be blessed with this trio’s talent.

Celebrate Recovery at Rhema

If you struggle with a hurt habit or hang up or any similar controlling problem or issue and would like to sort through your issues with like others in a Christ-centered environment you are welcome to attend our weekly meeting. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered 12-step meeting that incorporates the 12 steps and the 8 Beatitudes in the Bible and scripture and prayer to assist people with the healing process. Unlike most secular programs the issues people present are varied and not necessarily the same problem or struggle, so no one is excluded. Our meetings are on Thursday nights – 6 to 6:30 p.m. meet and greet; 6:30 to 7:30 open meeting; and 7:30 to 8:30 gender specific small groups. The meetings take place at the Rhema Christian Church on Davis Stuart Road in Fairlea. We hope you check us out as many of our participants have grown tremendously in their faith and healed from a lot of their past hurt and pain.

Griffith Creek Baptist Church

invites you to their Awana program each Wednesday night 6:30-8:30 p.m. September through May for children 3-18 years of age. Food, fun and classes for everyone. Adult Bible Study 6:45 p.m. – ? Bus route in Alderson; for times and locations call the church at 304-445-2653 or Pastor Audie Sorg at 304-445-2243. The church is located three miles out of Alderson.