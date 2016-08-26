Interfaith Fellowship meeting

The Lewisburg Interfaith Fellowship, an inclusive spiritual community, will meet Saturday, Aug. 27, at 4 p.m. at their new location at the St. James Episcopal Church, lower level, off Court Street. The group meets to share their spiritual practices and experiences for a greater understanding and acceptance of each other, and to celebrate their diversity. This week’s presentation will be “A Journey of Faith and Hope” presented by Mike from Michigan, a member of Alcoholic’s Anonymous.

New River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

service Sunday, Aug. 28, will begin at 11 a.m. Visitors are welcome. The fellowship is located at 911 South Kanawha Street, Beckley.

Lewisburg United Methodist Church

It’s time for the Annual Mission Team Golf Tournament – Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the Lewisburg Elks Country Club at 1:30 p.m. Shotgun start. We need teams, players, hole sponsors and volunteers. It takes a lot of people to have a good tournament. Donation for a hole will be $100, and it will be $250 for a team of four golfers. All profits will go to Greenbrier County Flood Relief. To sign up for a team or to sponsor a hole, call the church office at 304-645-2727.

Celebrate Recovery at Rhema

If you struggle with a hurt habit or hang up or any similar controlling problem or issue and would like to sort through your issues with like others in a Christ-centered environment you are welcome to attend our weekly meeting. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered 12-step meeting that incorporates the 12 steps and the 8 Beatitudes in the Bible and scripture and prayer to assist people with the healing process. Unlike most secular programs the issues people present are varied and not necessarily the same problem or struggle, so no one is excluded. Our meetings are on Thursday nights: 6 to 6:30 p.m. is the meet and greet; 6:30 to 7:30 is the open meeting; and 7:30 to 8:30 is gender specific small groups. The meetings take place at the Rhema Christian Church on Davis Stuart Road in Fairlea. We hope you check us out as many of our participants have grown tremendously in their faith and healed from a lot of their past hurt and pain.

Griffith Creek Baptist Church

invites you to their Awana program each Wednesday night 6:30-8:30 p.m. September through May for children 3-18 years of age. Food, fun and classes for everyone. Adult Bible Study 6:45 p.m. – ? Bus route in Alderson; for times and locations call the church at 304-445-2653 or Pastor Audie Sorg at 304-445-2243. The church is located three miles out of Alderson.