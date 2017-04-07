Church Bulletin – April 8th, 2017

Lenten Fish Dinner in White Sulphur Springs

Alleghany Highlands Council 8689 Knights of Columbus will serve the final Fish Dinner of 2017 on Friday, Apr. 7, in the Parker Community Center behind the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, one block south of the center traffic light in White Sulphur Springs. The dinner of tilapia, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, hard rolls, home-made desserts and ice tea, coffee and soft drinks, will be prepared by chefs associated with The Greenbrier Resort who are members of the Knights and/or area Catholic churches. Serving time for eating in or take-out orders will be 4:30-7 p.m. Price: $11 adults; $6 children 5-12; free under 5; all you care to eat, eat in only, $15 and a family ticket for two adults and two children, $25. Proceeds from the dinners are used by the Knights for community, youth, church, council and other service projects in the Alleghany, Bath, Greenbrier, Monroe, Pocahontas and eastern Fayette county area. For further information call 304-536-1813 or 304-645-1373.

New River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Service Sunday, Apr. 9, will start at 11 a.m. Visitors are welcome to attend. For further information call 304- 252-4016.

Henning Church of God

Henning Church of God’s children and youth will present an Easter Musical, “The Tale of Three Trees,” Sunday morning, Apr. 9 at 11 a.m. The church will also have an Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, Apr. 15, from 12 noon – 2 p.m. Lunch will be served prior to the hunt and Jolly Jumps will be there also. The Easter Cantata, “Amazing Love,” will be presented by the choir, Sunday morning, Apr. 16, at 11 a.m. Come celebrate Easter with the congregation. The church is located on Vago road in Frankford. For more information, please call 304-497-2602 or 304-497-3556.

Bethel Church

located on Brush Road left off Benedict Lane in Frankford, welcomes all to come join in a Sunrise Service, on Sunday, Apr. 16, at 7 a.m. A message of “The Risen Savior” will be presented followed by Communion. Breakfast afterward. All are invited to attend. Should you have questions concerning this event, please contact Joe Hendricks at 304-497-3212.

Pence Springs Community Church

will hold Spring Revival Services Apr. 23 through Apr. 26 at 7 p.m. Speaker: Josh Cox. Pastor Roger Persinger and the congregation invite everyone to attend.

Celebrate Recovery at Rhema

If you struggle with a hurt habit or hang up or any similar controlling problem or issue and would like to sort through your issues with like others in a Christ-centered environment you are welcome to attend our weekly meeting. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered 12-step meeting that incorporates the 12 steps and the 8 Beatitudes in the Bible and scripture and prayer to assist people with the healing process. Unlike most secular programs the issues people present are varied and not necessarily the same problem or struggle, so no one is excluded. Our meetings are on Thursday nights – 6 to 6:30 p.m. meet and greet; 6:30 to 7:30 open meeting; and 7:30 to 8:30 gender specific small groups. The meetings take place at the Rhema Christian Church on Davis Stuart Road in Fairlea. We hope you check us out as many of our participants have grown tremendously in their faith and healed from a lot of their past hurt and pain.

Griffith Creek Baptist Church

invites you to their Awana program each Wednesday night 6:30-8:30 p.m. September through May for children 3-18 years of age. Food, fun and classes for everyone. Adult Bible Study 6:45 p.m. – ? Bus route in Alderson; for times and locations call the church at 304-445-2653 or Pastor Audie Sorg at 304-445-2243. The church is located three miles out of Alderson.

Greenbrier Valley Aglow Lighthouse

have resumed their monthly meetings the third Monday of each month at Living Waters Family Worship Center on Montvue Drive (formerly Calvary Baptist) in Lewisburg at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to a night of teaching and refreshments. For more information, call 304-445-7742.