Church Bulletin – April 27th, 2017

Living Waters Family Worship Center

on Montvue Drive will host a huge, Multi-family Yard Sale along with hot dogs and home-made baked goods Saturday, Apr. 29, from 8 a.m. until ? For additional information call 304-646-2041.

New River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Service Sunday, Apr. 30, will start at 11 a.m. Visitors are welcome to attend. For further information call 304- 252-4016.

Bascom United Methodist Church

will have their annual Pancake & Buckwheat Cake Dinner Monday, May 8, from 4:30-7 p.m. All you can eat – pancakes, buckwheat cakes, sausage, bacon and drinks. Price is $6.50 for adults and $3 for children 11 & under. Bascom United Methodist Church is located in Rupert. Sponsored by the Fellowship Class. Any questions, please e-mail or call 304-392-5027.

Ronceverte Presbyterian Church

invites families and individuals to join them Thursday, May 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. for pizza, salad, dessert and drinks. Donations accepted. Open to the public. For more information call 304-647-4400.

Celebrate Recovery at Rhema

If you struggle with a hurt habit or hang up or any similar controlling problem or issue and would like to sort through your issues with like others in a Christ-centered environment you are welcome to attend our weekly meeting. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered 12-step meeting that incorporates the 12 steps and the 8 Beatitudes in the Bible and scripture and prayer to assist people with the healing process. Unlike most secular programs the issues people present are varied and not necessarily the same problem or struggle, so no one is excluded. Our meetings are on Thursday nights – 6 to 6:30 p.m. meet and greet; 6:30 to 7:30 open meeting; and 7:30 to 8:30 gender specific small groups. The meetings take place at the Rhema Christian Church on Davis Stuart Road in Fairlea. We hope you check us out as many of our participants have grown tremendously in their faith and healed from a lot of their past hurt and pain.

Griffith Creek Baptist Church

invites you to their Awana program each Wednesday night 6:30-8:30 p.m. September through May for children 3-18 years of age. Food, fun and classes for everyone. Adult Bible Study 6:45 p.m. – ? Bus route in Alderson; for times and locations call the church at 304-445-2653 or Pastor Audie Sorg at 304-445-2243. The church is located three miles out of Alderson.

Greenbrier Valley Aglow Lighthouse

have resumed their monthly meetings the third Monday of each month at Living Waters Family Worship Center on Montvue Drive (formerly Calvary Baptist) in Lewisburg at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to a night of teaching and refreshments. For more information, call 304-445-7742.