Church Bulletin – April 22nd, 2017

Clifton Presbyterian Church

Presbyterian Women organization will hold a Rummage and Bake Sale Friday, Apr. 21, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The rummage sale will feature a wide variety of items, including home decorations, toys, small appliances, small furniture, tools, books, linens and gently used clothing. A Hot Dog Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. Baked goods will also be available. Proceeds from the event will benefit local community projects. Clifton Presbyterian Church is located on Rt. 219 in Maxwelton. The rummage sale will take place in the church’s fellowship hall.

Second Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church

will hold a Barbecue & Hotdog Luncheon, Bake Sale & Yard Sale Saturday, Apr. 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall. On the menu: hot dog (with fixins) or BBQ (slaw available), baked beans, potato salad or macaroni salad, dessert and drink. Cost: adults $8, children 6 and under $4. Complimentary meal to those 80 years of age or older. Hosted by the Second Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church Women’s Ministry. Everyone welcome.

Ronceverte Baptist Church

Relay for Life team “Mighty to Save” will sponsor a Cook-off Saturday, Apr. 22 at the church. There will be three divisions: appetizer, main dish and dessert. The entry fee is $5 per entry and you may enter as many dishes as you like. Each entry must use pizza dough as one of the ingredients. 1st prize in each division will go to the Grand Prize Round. Anyone may enter the cook-off and you do not have to come to Ronceverte Baptist Church to enter. Call the church at 304-647-4067 for an entry form. Even if you don’t enter a dish you are welcome to come and sample the entries and support the “Mighty to Save” team. We will be selling tasting tickets for $1 each or all-you-can-eat for $10.

New River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Service Sunday, Apr. 23, will start at 11 a.m. Visitors are welcome to attend. For further information call 304- 252-4016.

Pence Springs Community Church

will hold Spring Revival Services Apr. 23 through Apr. 26 at 7 p.m. Speaker: Josh Cox. Pastor Roger Persinger and the congregation invite everyone to attend.

Celebrate Recovery at Rhema

If you struggle with a hurt habit or hang up or any similar controlling problem or issue and would like to sort through your issues with like others in a Christ-centered environment you are welcome to attend our weekly meeting. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered 12-step meeting that incorporates the 12 steps and the 8 Beatitudes in the Bible and scripture and prayer to assist people with the healing process. Unlike most secular programs the issues people present are varied and not necessarily the same problem or struggle, so no one is excluded. Our meetings are on Thursday nights – 6 to 6:30 p.m. meet and greet; 6:30 to 7:30 open meeting; and 7:30 to 8:30 gender specific small groups. The meetings take place at the Rhema Christian Church on Davis Stuart Road in Fairlea. We hope you check us out as many of our participants have grown tremendously in their faith and healed from a lot of their past hurt and pain.

Griffith Creek Baptist Church

invites you to their Awana program each Wednesday night 6:30-8:30 p.m. September through May for children 3-18 years of age. Food, fun and classes for everyone. Adult Bible Study 6:45 p.m. – ? Bus route in Alderson; for times and locations call the church at 304-445-2653 or Pastor Audie Sorg at 304-445-2243. The church is located three miles out of Alderson.

Greenbrier Valley Aglow Lighthouse

have resumed their monthly meetings the third Monday of each month at Living Waters Family Worship Center on Montvue Drive (formerly Calvary Baptist) in Lewisburg at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to a night of teaching and refreshments. For more information, call 304-445-7742.