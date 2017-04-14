Church Bulletin – April 14th, 2017

Good Friday Service in Ronceverte

The community is invited to a Good Friday Service this week at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Ronceverte Presbyterian Church. Worship leaders include Rodger and Leah Trent as well as the Rev. Stephen Baldwin. Join us as we consider, “What is so ‘good’ about Friday?” Ronceverte Presbyterian Church is located at 261 Locust Street in Ronceverte, on the corner of 219 and Locust Street. They belong to the Presbyterian Church (USA) and hold Sunday School and 9:30 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays. For more information, please call 304-647-4400 or visit www.RoncevertePres.org.

Henning Church of God

will have an Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, Apr. 15, from 12 noon – 2 p.m. Lunch will be served prior to the hunt and Jolly Jumps will be there also. The Easter Cantata, “Amazing Love,” will be presented by the choir, Sunday morning, Apr. 16, at 11 a.m. Come celebrate Easter with the congregation. The church is located on Vago road in Frankford. For more information, please call 304-497-2602 or 304-497-3556.

New River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Service Sunday, Apr. 16, will start at 11 a.m. Visitors are welcome to attend. For further information call 304- 252-4016.

Bethel Church

located on Brush Road left off Benedict Lane in Frankford, welcomes all to come join in a Sunrise Service, on Sunday, Apr. 16, at 7 a.m. A message of “The Risen Savior” will be presented followed by Communion. Breakfast afterward. All are invited to attend. Should you have questions concerning this event, please contact Joe Hendricks at 304-497-3212.

Ronceverte Baptist Church

will celebrate the Lord’s Resurrection on Easter Sunday morning at a new time. There will be no Sunday School classes and the worship service will begin at 10:30 instead of 11 a.m. During the service, the Ronceverte Baptist Church choir will present a cantata entitled “Through the Torn Curtain.” It will be followed by a message by Pastor Andy Howdock. If you are looking for a church to attend on Easter Sunday, the pastor and congregation invite you to celebrate with us. Ronceverte Baptist Church is located at the corner of Main Street and Locust Street.

Clifton Presbyterian Church

Presbyterian Women organization will hold a Rummage and Bake Sale Friday, Apr. 21, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The rummage sale will feature a wide variety of items, including home decorations, toys, small appliances, small furniture, tools, books, linens and gently used clothing. A Hot Dog Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. Baked goods will also be available. Proceeds from the event will benefit local community projects. Clifton Presbyterian Church is located on Rt. 219 in Maxwelton. The rummage sale will take place in the church’s fellowship hall.

Ronceverte Baptist Church

Relay for Life team “Mighty to Save” will sponsor a Cook-off Saturday, Apr. 22 at the church. There will be three divisions: appetizer, main dish and dessert. The entry fee is $5 per entry and you may enter as many dishes as you like. Each entry must use pizza dough as one of the ingredients. 1st prize in each division will go to the Grand Prize Round. Anyone may enter the cook-off and you do not have to come to Ronceverte Baptist Church to enter. Call the church at 304-647-4067 for an entry form. Even if you don’t enter a dish you are welcome to come and sample the entries and support the “Mighty to Save” team. We will be selling tasting tickets for $1 each or all-you-can-eat for $10.

Pence Springs Community Church

will hold Spring Revival Services Apr. 23 through Apr. 26 at 7 p.m. Speaker: Josh Cox. Pastor Roger Persinger and the congregation invite everyone to attend.

Celebrate Recovery at Rhema

If you struggle with a hurt habit or hang up or any similar controlling problem or issue and would like to sort through your issues with like others in a Christ-centered environment you are welcome to attend our weekly meeting. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered 12-step meeting that incorporates the 12 steps and the 8 Beatitudes in the Bible and scripture and prayer to assist people with the healing process. Unlike most secular programs the issues people present are varied and not necessarily the same problem or struggle, so no one is excluded. Our meetings are on Thursday nights – 6 to 6:30 p.m. meet and greet; 6:30 to 7:30 open meeting; and 7:30 to 8:30 gender specific small groups. The meetings take place at the Rhema Christian Church on Davis Stuart Road in Fairlea. We hope you check us out as many of our participants have grown tremendously in their faith and healed from a lot of their past hurt and pain.

Griffith Creek Baptist Church

invites you to their Awana program each Wednesday night 6:30-8:30 p.m. September through May for children 3-18 years of age. Food, fun and classes for everyone. Adult Bible Study 6:45 p.m. – ? Bus route in Alderson; for times and locations call the church at 304-445-2653 or Pastor Audie Sorg at 304-445-2243. The church is located three miles out of Alderson.

Greenbrier Valley Aglow Lighthouse

have resumed their monthly meetings the third Monday of each month at Living Waters Family Worship Center on Montvue Drive (formerly Calvary Baptist) in Lewisburg at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to a night of teaching and refreshments. For more information, call 304-445-7742.