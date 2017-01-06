Church Bulletin

Lewisburg Interfaith Fellowship

an inclusive spiritual community, will meet Saturday, Jan. 7, at 4 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, in the lower level off of Court Street. The group meets to discuss their spiritual practices and experiences for a greater understanding and acceptance of each other, and to celebrate their diversity.

New River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Service Sunday, Jan. 8, will begin at 11 a.m. Visitors welcome. The fellowship is located at 911 South Kanawha Street, Beckley.

Graystone Baptist Church

will have their annual Winter Bible Conference beginning Sunday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 9 through Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. Expounding the Word of God will be Dr. Billy Martin of Kernersville, NC. Pastor Youel Altizer invites everyone to attend these meetings where there will be music and The Word that will stir the soul. The church is located at 249 Skylar Drive, Lewisburg. Any questions, you may call 304-645-4220.

Celebrate Recovery at Rhema

If you struggle with a hurt habit or hang up or any similar controlling problem or issue and would like to sort through your issues with like others in a Christ-centered environment you are welcome to attend our weekly meeting. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered 12-step meeting that incorporates the 12 steps and the 8 Beatitudes in the Bible and scripture and prayer to assist people with the healing process. Unlike most secular programs the issues people present are varied and not necessarily the same problem or struggle, so no one is excluded. Our meetings are on Thursday nights – 6 to 6:30 p.m. is the meet and greet; 6:30 to 7:30 is the open meeting; and 7:30 to 8:30 is gender specific small groups. The meetings take place at the Rhema Christian Church on Davis Stuart Road in Fairlea. We hope you check us out as many of our participants have grown tremendously in their faith and healed from a lot of their past hurt and pain.

Griffith Creek Baptist Church

invites you to their Awana program each Wednesday night 6:30-8:30 p.m. September through May for children 3-18 years of age. Food, fun and classes for everyone. Adult Bible Study 6:45 p.m. – ? Bus route in Alderson; for times and locations call the church at 304-445-2653 or Pastor Audie Sorg at 304-445-2243. The church is located three miles out of Alderson.