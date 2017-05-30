Church announcements – May 30th, 2017

Henning Church of God Bean Dinner

The women of the Henning Church of God will have their Bean Dinner Monday, June 5, starting at 6 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall. The menu will consist of beans, meats, vegetables, salads, casseroles, breads, desserts and drinks. The charge will be $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. The church is located on Vago Road in Frankford. For more information, please call 304-497-2602.

Squire Parsons in Concert

Graystone Baptist Church will host Squire Parsons in concert, Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. Pastor Youel Altizer invites everyone to attend this special music time which will glorify the name of the Lord. The church is located at 249 Skylar Drive, Lewisburg. If you have questions call 304-645-4220.