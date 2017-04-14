Christopher M. Renick

Williamsburg-Christopher M. “Critter” Renick, 53, passed away Monday, Apr. 10, 2017, of an apparent heart attack.

Born Aug. 26, 1963, at Ronceverte, he was a son of Benjamin F. “Benny” Renick and the late Sharelle Judy Renick.

Chris was a graduate of Ripley High School Class of 1981 and was a graduate of Marshall University with an Associate Degree in Business Management. He was a skilled hunter and loved to cook. He drove a special needs bus for Greenbrier County Schools and was a former Kroger store manager.

Chris is survived by his father, Benny Renick and wife Susan of Milton; sister, Pam Renick of Williamsburg; stepsister, Leslie Smith and husband Jason; two step-brothers, Rick Hudson and wife Heidi and Todd Hudson and wife Missy, all of Ohio; special family members Keith Judy and wife Tammy, Augusta, Blake and Abbigail Judy all of Williamsburg; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who mourn his loss.

A memorial service was held Thursday evening, Apr. 13, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, where friends and family shared memories of Chris.

The family received their friends and loved ones before the time of the service on Thursday.

In honor of Chris’s dedication to children, the family requests donations be made to the Flying Falcons 4-H in Williamsburg, in lieu of flowers.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.