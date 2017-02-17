Chocolate Festival tickets on sale now

The 11th annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival will take place on Saturday, Apr. 8, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in downtown Lewisburg.

This festival, which has chocolate vendors in more than 30 restaurants and shops, is a fundraiser for the United Way of Greenbrier Valley.

The festival is known for its tasting extravaganza of more than 30,000 chocolate-themed tastings, professional chef demonstrations, chocolate displays, a chocolate mousse eating contest, 10K run and fun walk, and various children’s activities. Last year, approximately 7,000 people attended the event, and this year that number is expected to increase.

The event committee, which includes Lewisburg Mayor John Manchester, is preparing for a large turnout and doing a “no-snow” dance. Manchester said, “I always look forward to the Chocolate Festival because it kicks off a fun and event-filled time in Lewisburg. I’ve already had a chat with Mother Nature and she said it’s going to be a beautiful day. We hope you and your family will join us!”

Tickets for the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival went on sale Friday, Feb. 17, at www.lewisburgchocolatefestival.com. Vendors interested in offering chocolate-themed tastings or activities may apply by filling out a form on the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival website.