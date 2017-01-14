Alderson-Chief Petty Officer Addison O. Miller, 71, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at his home in Alderson.

Born Dec. 23, 1945, in Columbus, Ohio, Addison was the son of the late Addison Bliss and Mary Josiphene Miller.

Addison joined the Navy in 1965 and was sent to Vietnam in 1967. He was the recipient of a Purple Heart among others. After retiring from the Navy in 1985, he then went into real estate, retiring from that in 2000. He was a member of the VFW Post 6723 in Alderson and was a member of the Virginia Roughnecks Motorcycle Club. He was a member of the Alafia River Rendezvous in Florida for 25 years. Addison was also of the Protestant faith.

Surviving Addison include his beloved wife, Joan Miller of Alderson; daughter, Melissa Toye and husband Josh of Kansas City, MO; son, Addison “Casey” Yates Miller and wife Angela of Naples, FL; stepdaughter, Sarah Slama of Grand Blanc, MI; stepson, Michael Slama of Australia; grandchildren, Addison William-Bliss Miller of Naples, FL; Lucas Toye and Ella Toye of Kansas City, MO; Ashlea Hawkins of Indianapolis, IN; sister, Kathy McGowan of Ohio; brother, David Garn and wife Laurel of Columbus, OH; brothers-in-law, Kevin Kunkleman of Michigan and Dale Kunkleman and wife Clarissa of Indiana; father-in-law, Robert Kunkleman of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews. Joan would like to send a special thanks to close friends, Jack and Pat Gadd, and Shannon and Herb Burdette.

A memorial service honoring Addison’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with Pastor Joey Morgan officiating with military honors by the United States Navy.

In lieu of flowers donations of sympathy may be made to VFW Post #6723, P.O. Box 289, Alderson, WV 24910 or to Roughnecks Motorcycle Club, Virginia Chapter.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com