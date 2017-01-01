On Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 5-7 p.m. the Ronceverte Public Library will offer an Embroidery Class teaching the basics of “Chicken Scratches.”

Although the class itself is free, there will be a fee of $10 for materials used in the class. The fee includes an embroidery hoop, two needles, two skeins of coordinating embroidery thread, and a 10” piece of gingham.

The class will introduce participants to a beautiful and easy way to add something special to their home or to give as a gift. This type of embroidery may also be referred to as cross stitch on gingham and depression lace. Chicken Scratch embroidery has been around a very long time. According to the website, Needle & Thread, “There are extant examples of embroidery on gingham from as early as the 1800s. Although it was made more widely popular during the first half of the 1900s, especially during The Great Depression, because it was an inexpensive and simple way to decorate gingham fabric.” (www.needlenthread.com/2014/04/chicken-scratch-gingham-embroidery-index.html)

The library will be offering a Chicken Scratch Embroidery Part 2 for those participants who wish to continue learning.

Call the Ronceverte Public Library for more information at 304-647-7400 or stop by the library at 120 Main Street W., Ronceverte, during regular library hours. Sign-up can be done by phone or in person.