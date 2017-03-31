CDL Open House to be held at DSLCC

An Open House for anyone interested in obtaining a Class A Virginia Commercial Driver’s License will be held on Wednesday, Apr. 5, from 6-7:30 p.m. in Room 513, McCarthy Hall, on the Dabney S. Lancaster Community College campus. The session is free and open to the public.

DSLCC will offer a 40-hour CDL course in April through the non-credit program. The pre-trip inspection and general knowledge classroom sessions will take place on two Saturdays, Apr. 22 and 29, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

After completing the pre-trip and classroom portions of the course and obtaining a learner’s permit, students will then have a total of 21 hours of intensive one-on-one behind-the-wheel training. Once training has been completed, an instructor will accompany the student in a DSLCC tractor trailer to the DMV test site for the driving portion of the test.

The full tuition is $2,385; however, students who are Virginia residents may pay only $795 if they qualify under the New Economy Workforce Credential Grant (WCG) program (terms and conditions will apply). There are also other options for drivers who already hold a learner’s permit or need additional behind-the-wheel training.