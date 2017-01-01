Alderson -Catherine Jeanette Ballard Jones, 86, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at the Peyton Hospice House, Lewisburg, following a long illness.

Born June 11, 1930, in White Deer, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Leland Sims Ballard and the late Virginia Marie Humphreys Ballard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Raymond Jones; son, Robert Wayne Jones; two brothers, Stanley Ballard and Ernest Ballard; and three sisters, Macel Wickline, Erma Richmond and Barbara Bowyer.

Mrs Jones retired from The Greenbrier Hotel, White Sulphur Springs, having retired from the housekeeping staff, after several years of service. She was a member of the Graystone Baptist Church in Lewisburg, where she loved-going to church, spending time with her church family, and going on church trips with the Ladies of the Church. Mrs. Jones loved to bowl, enjoyed making necklaces, and loved to vacation at Seneca Rocks.

Survivors include: daughter, Rose Mary Ballard of Alderson; son, Fred A. Jones and wife Donna of Lewisburg; two brothers, Harold Ballard of Alderson and Robert L. Ballard of Springfield, VA; three grandchildren, Jamie Barb and husband Christopher of Droop Mountain, Shannon Jones of Lewisburg and Stephanie Jones of Lewisburg; seven great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Barb, Cherokee Barb, Chevelle Barb and Lucious Barb, all of Droop Mountain and DeAndre Toliver, Kiley Jones and Aubrey Jones all of Lewisburg; a special niece, Linda Comer of Princeton, WV; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends from the bowling alley.

Private interment will be held at a later date at the New Lebanon Cemetery, Pickaway.

Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson.