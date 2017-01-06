Catching up with Taylor Hill

By Mark Robinson

Taylor Hill graduated from Greenbrier East high school in 2016, and signed to play basketball at Green Mountain College in Poultney, VT.

Hill was home for a visit over Christmas break, and described how the season is going.

“I’m starting for the team. We only have one senior and one junior. I went up there and worked really hard, trying to show I deserved a starting position. They’re rebuilding this year, and a few people dropped off the team. There are 10 players on the team this year. I play the three guard, the shooting guard.

“We’re the Green Mountain Eagles. We’re 0-7 so far. We had a couple of close games, but couldn’t finish them out. Our execution needs some work, but we play with a lot of heart and a lot of hustle. It can be frustrating, but I trust my coach, and I trust my teammates. I know we’ll get it together soon,” says Hill.

Hill is one of the main shooters on the team. She has had two double doubles. The team doesn’t play a fast-paced game, usually slowing things down, a pace more suited to a young team.

Hill says, “The accents are funny up there. They make fun of my accent. It’s a different world.”

Green Mountain College is located on the Vermont/New York border, three hours south of Montreal, Canada. The college has about 650 students enrolled.

Taylor is the daughter of Ronnie and Missy Hill.