Carnegie Kids’ College shcolarships

Scholarships are available for children to attend the 25th annual Carnegie Kids’ College, which will be held at Carnegie Hall July 10-14 and July 17-21.

Donations from United Way of Greenbrier Valley, Greenbrier Artists, Fiber Arts Network, and several individual sponsors make it possible for Carnegie Hall to provide need-based scholarships. The scholarship application, which is part of the registration form, is available at http://www.carnegiehallwv.org or by calling Carnegie Hall at 304-645-7917.

The popular Kids’ College program is open to all children who will be entering kindergarten-seventh grades. Children can attend classes in the morning (9 a.m.-12 noon), afternoon (1-4 p.m.), or both. They can choose to take up to five different arts and science classes per day, including pottery, creative writing, origami, baking, basket weaving, robotics, quilting, cooking, fashions, rockets, knitting, music, acting, making masks and more.

To request more information or volunteer for Carnegie Kids’ College, contact Education Director Leah Trent at 304-645-7917.