Carnegie Hall presents tribute to Little Jimmy Dickens January 13

Carnegie Hall invites you to celebrate the life and music of Little Jimmy Dickens, one of the West Virginia’s most beloved musical ambassadors, on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Featured performers include Larry Groce, Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys, The Carpenter Ants, Julie Adams, John Lilly and Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

Tickets to this special performance are only $10 and are not included in the Carnegie Hall 2016-2017 Mainstage Season. The event is presented in conjunction with Carnegie Hall’s “The Music Makers Project,” a series of visual art, literature, film, and performances that celebrate the music makers of the South and Appalachia.

To purchase tickets to the Little Jimmy Dickens Tribute and to learn more about “The Music Maker Project,” please visit www.carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917.