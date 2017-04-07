Carnegie Hall presents ‘States of Grace’ for On Screen/In Person film series

Carnegie Hall invites the public to “States of Grace,” the final installment of this season’s On Screen/In Person film series at 7 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 10. There will be an informal reception preceding the film at 6:30 p.m. and a Q-and-A with filmmaker Mark Lipman immediately following the film.

“States of Grace” captures the profound transformation of a revered physician and her family in the wake of a life-changing accident. For Dr. Grace Dammann, a pioneering AIDS specialist who was honored by the Dalai Lama, a routine commute across the Golden Gate Bridge turned tragic when another driver crashed head-on into her car. After seven weeks in a coma and a dozen surgeries, Dammann miraculously awakened with her cognitive abilities intact, though her body was left shattered. “States of Grace” follows her return home to the Buddhist community where she and her partner Nancy “Fu” Schroeder live with their teenage daughter, Sabrina, who was born with cerebral palsy.

Cost of admission to the reception, film, and Q-and-A is $2 at the door. This programming is made possible by the generous support of the One Foundation and Sarah and Jim Umberger. On Screen/In Person is a program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation made possible through the generous support of the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information, call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.