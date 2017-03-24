Carnegie Hall presents Indie-Classical ETHEL

Carnegie Hall invites the public to an evening with the post-modern, indie-classical quartet ETHEL, performing their signature program “Blue Dress,” on Friday, Mar. 31, at 7:30 p.m.

“Blue Dress” pays homage to the masterful women who are making their musical mark on the 21st Century. The program will include original works by modern female composers as well as tributes to legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Kim Gordon, Janis Joplin and Stevie Nicks.

Mainstage Lounge for this event is hosted by Country Road Realty LLC.

This engagement of ETHEL is funded through the Mid Atlantic Tours program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are $30 and discounts are available for Carnegie Hall members, students, senior citizens, or military. To purchase tickets, please call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.