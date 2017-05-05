Carnegie Hall Kids’ College enrollment now open

Carnegie Hall is currently accepting registrations for the 25th Annual Kids’ College, which will be held July 10-14 and July 17-21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Kids’ College program is open to all children who will be entering kindergarten through 7th grade.

Kids’ College is a unique opportunity for children to expand their artistic and scientific horizons in a safe and nurturing environment. All classes, taught by trained teaching artists, are held in Carnegie Hall. Children can take classes in pottery, creative writing, origami, baking, basket weaving, robotics, quilting, cooking, fashion, rockets, knitting, music, acting, mask making, and more.

Cost of Kids’ College is $135 per session. There are two sessions per week, morning and afternoon. Children can choose to take up to five different arts and science classes per day. Scholarships are available courtesy of donations from United Way of Greenbrier Valley and individual donors. To apply, fill out the online scholarship application form when you enroll your child.

Parents, grandparents, and guardians may now register their children at http://www.carnegiehallwv.org or by calling 304-645-7917. Paper brochures and registration forms are also available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office.

For more information, contact Education Director Leah Trent at 304-645-7917.