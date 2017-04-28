Carnegie Hall Guild fundraiser ‘10th Anniversary Celebration Tea’

“I’m late, I’m late for a very important date…” You will not want to miss the Carnegie Hall Guild’s “10th Anniversary Celebration Tea Party” on Sunday afternoon May 7, at the Elks Country Club in Lewisburg.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. with a parade of tables and conclude at 5 p.m.

Reservations for the 10th Anniversary Celebration Tea are required and must be received by May 1. Admission is $50 per person. Tickets are available online at http://www.carnegiehallwv.org, by calling Carnegie Hall at 304-645-7917, or by mailing a check payable to Carnegie Hall Guild to Janie Kirk, 586 Underwood Road, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Unique, individually designed tables will be featured at this event. Guests will be treated to a “fancy tea” at tables for eight set by individuals who will serve as hostesses at the affair. Each hostess will use her own crystal, china, flatware, and decoration, creating a unique ambience at each table. Blackwell’s Catering will provide guests with petite tea sandwiches, sweet treats, cheese and fruit, and a selection of teas.

Tea guests will also be treated to a presentation given by “Miss I. Virginia Brown,” also known as Elizabeth Spangler of Lewisburg. “Miss Brown” will speak to parents of students and prospective students of the Lewisburg Female Institute about the devastating fire of 1901 and the rebuilding of the school for the 1902-1903 academic year. “Miss Brown” is the history teacher at LFI and daughter of John Calvin Brown, the chaplain at LFI.

The event is being sponsored by the members and friends of the Carnegie Hall Guild and is its major fundraiser of the year. The Guild assists Carnegie Hall by funding several special projects each year. A committee is working on a proposal for special projects for 2017-2018. Among other projects, the tea provides funds to purchase recorders and instructional material for fourth-grade students in Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas counties for the Link Up music education program.

During the past 10 years the Carnegie Hall Guild has provided support for grant-funded projects that require matching funds, prepared meals for performers, assisted with the annual Creative Youth Art Exhibit at Carnegie Hall, and members have volunteered behind the scenes and with the public. The Guild has provided the historical marker in front of the Hall, large planters for the Ivy Terrace, hearing-assistance devices and a new light board for the Main Stage, efficient blinds for some rooms, acoustic ceiling tiles for the Old Stone Room, furniture for the Board Room, and kitchen equipment.

Membership in the Guild is open to all interested persons. The Guild meets from September to June on the second Tuesday at 5 p.m., in the Board Room at Carnegie Hall.

Call Janie Kirk at 304-645-6678 or Carnegie Hall at 304-645-7917 for more information about the 10th Anniversary Tea or the Carnegie Hall Guild.