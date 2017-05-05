Carnegie Guild Tea features Miss I. Virginia Brown



Did you ever wonder why a Carnegie Hall was built in Lewisburg? Learn the whole story at a historical vignette presented by Elizabeth Spangler acting as Miss I. Virginia Brown, the history teacher in the early 1900s at the Lewisburg Female Institute. Miss Brown discusses the Phoenix Years of 1901 and 1902 at LFI. She describes her experience during the 1901 fire and the 1902 rebuilding effort. The historical vignette is the program presented during the Carnegie Hall Guild’s 10th Anniversary Tea at the Elks Club on Sunday, May 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. Pictured: Tea Chairperson Mary Leb (left) with Elizabeth Spangler, historic presenter, who will portray Miss I. Virginia Brown.