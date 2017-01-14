Ronceverte-Carl Elvin Dowdy, 80, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.

Born Apr. 17, 1936, at Ronceverte, he was a son of the late Nelson and Lottie Dodd Dowdy.

He was a member of the Salem Presbyterian Church and was a retired electrician from The Greenbrier Hotel where he worked for 48 years. He started to work there after his tour of duty in the Army.

His greatest stories were about him and his Army buddies and all the celebrities he met while working at The Greenbrier. There are not enough words to express how kind and generous he was. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Lottie Dodd Dowdy; brother, Emmett Dowdy; sister, Geneva Mann; and his beloved nephew, Jamie Massey.

Elvin is survived by his sister, Wanda Mitchem and husband C.R. of Ronceverte; daughter, Renee’ Mitchell of Gap Mills; two sons, Bruce Dowdy and wife Terri of Lewisburg and David Anderson and wife Rosella of Gap Mills; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 12, at Salem Presbyterian Church, Organ Cave, where Rev. Ben Gurley officiated. Interment was in the Salem Cemetery.

Visitation was Wednesday evening, Jan. 11, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte.

