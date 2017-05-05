CAMC Health System, Inc. partners with New River Events, LLC to present Bridge Jam 2017



The Bridge Jam Music Festival, is pleased to announce that CAMC Health System, Inc. (CAMC) will be the title sponsor for Bridge Jam 2017.

Bridge Jam is held on Bridge Day weekend (Oct. 20 – 21) in Fayetteville at the Cascade Festival Grounds (Old Gaines Estate). CAMC is recognized as the best health care provider and teaching hospital in West Virginia. “..,We are extremely excited to have CAMC on board with us this year,” Richard Stephens, event co-owner and businessman stated. Stephens also added “…CAMC is a pillar of Southern West Virginia’s medical community. Through their efforts, they’ve brought forth highly advanced medical treatments to our area. and through their involvement with local events like Bridge Jam, they’re showing their support of local communities beyond providing great health care.”

Bridge Jam is a family friendly, two day music festival with overnight camping, hiking trails, local craft beer and wine, great food, yoga clinics and more, all in downtown Fayetteville. Friday night features bluegrass music from 7 p.m. to midnight. Saturday’s lineup includes country, bluegrass and classic rock music from 2 p.m. to midnight. A portion of the proceeds from the festival will benefit the Fayetteville Rotary Club, The Fayetteville Arts Coalition and the New River Gorge Trail Alliance.

Early bird discounted tickets for Bridge Jam 2017 are now on sale at http://www.thebridgejam.com. For more information, please visit the website or contact Bill Wells, thebridgejam@thebridgejam.com.