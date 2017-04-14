Browning Social Service Club meets scholarship goal, celebration planned

Students studying social services at New River Community and Technical College can benefit from a recently endowed scholarship.

The Browning Social Service Club, New River CTC’s student social service organization, has held many fundraising events to reach their $10,000 endowment goal and will celebrate the accomplishment during a noon ceremony on Tuesday, Apr. 18, at the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver.

The Carolyn Browning Social Service Scholarshipwas established in memory of Dr. Carolyn Browning, an associate professor at New River Community and Technical College’s campus in Beckley. Eligibility requirements for the scholarship include: full-time student status, completion of one academic year of study at New River CTC in a social service field and documented, active involvement with the Browning Social Service Club and their community.

For information on the social services program at New River CTC, contact Instructor of Social Services Dr. Kelli White at kwhite@newriver.edu or 304-929-5010.