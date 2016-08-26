On Sunday, Aug. 28, the Rt. Rev. W. Michie Klusmeyer, bishop of West Virginia, will make his annual visitation at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation in Ronceverte.

Klusmeyer, who was consecrated as the VII Bishop of West Virginia in October 2001, is the spiritual leader of all the Episcopal Church congregations throughout the Mountain State. He and his wife, Marsha, will be at the Ronceverte church for the 9 a.m. service.

Klusmeyer will be the celebrant at Holy Communion and preach, assisted by the Rev. Elizabeth Walker, priest-in-charge of Greenbrier Episcopal Ministries, which includes the Church of the Incarnation. Everyone is invited to come and worship and to meet the Klusmeyers at this annual visitation.

The Church of the Incarnation is located in Ronceverte on U.S. 219 South, on the left before one crosses the bridge leading out of town. It is the white frame church flying the flags of the United States and the Episcopal Church. For more information regarding this special Sunday’s service, or about the Church of the Incarnation, call 304-536-3320 or contact Walker at 304-661-2024. All are welcome.